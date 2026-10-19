14 major global financial institutions managing over US$5 trillion in assets, announce plans to establish presence in ADGM

LONDON, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM, announced during the third Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in London, that 14 major global financial institutions, collectively managing over US$5 trillion in assets worldwide, announced plans to establish a presence in ADGM during the first half of 2026.

''In 2025, Abu Dhabi's economy grew by 7% and our non-oil economy grew by 8%, contributing more than half of total GDP,'' he said.

''Across artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy, and life sciences, we are developing industries that will shape future markets. Our businesses are extending their international reach, establishing partnerships, and entering new markets. Abu Dhabi has long-term capital competitive energy, world-class infrastructure, and access to some of the world's fastest-growing markets,'' he added.

He explained that ADGM operates under the direct application of English Common Law, supported by independent courts and a regulatory framework that uphold transparency, fairness, and the enforceability of commercial right.

Abu Dhabi has always taken the long view, he continued, nstressing that:'' Our leadership has built the foundations of an economy designed not only to compete today, but to create prosperity for generations to come. And as we look ahead, our measure of progress is not simply how much capital comes to Abu Dhabi, but how much opportunity that capital creates.''