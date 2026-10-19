Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit Opens Its Doors Tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit opens tomorrow at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders across healthcare, science, technology, policy, and investment to explore how health systems can predict risk and intervene before illness progresses.

Taking place from 20–22 October, under the theme ‘To Sense is to Predict’, the Summit will explore how advances in AI, genomics, diagnostics, and health data are creating new possibilities for more predictive, preventive, and personalised care.

Featured speakers across the three-day programme include Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Sir Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca; Tim Schmid, EVP & Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech; Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO of WHOOP; Max Jaderberg, President of Isomorphic Labs; Dr Ola Brown, Founding Partner of HealthCap Africa; and Dr Jayasree Iyer, CEO of Access to Medicine Foundation. They will be joined by international government ministers, government leaders, researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world.

Opening-day highlights include Shaping the Future of Health: Moving Toward Anticipatory Health, setting the direction for the Summit. The Future of Rare Diseases and Genomics; and Scaling Signals: The Infrastructure of Prediction. Max Jaderberg will also deliver a keynote on AI in Drug Discovery, while Sensing Technology: What is Now Possible? will examine the next generation of sensing technologies underpinning predictive health.

On Day Two, sessions including How Early Is “Early Enough” in Predictive Health?. The Future of Therapeutics and Connecting the Dots: From Population Sensing to Individual Care will explore when predictive signals should translate into action, how advances in science are reshaping treatment and how population-level intelligence can support individual care.

Day Three will look at the technologies, investment models and health professions shaping the next phase of predictive health. Highlights include The Rise of the AI Physician, featuring Microsoft’s Elena Bonfiglioli; The Augmented Surgeon: Surgical Intelligence on the Rise, featuring Tim Schmid; and The Investment Lens: Banking on Prediction, with Professor Elias Mossialos and Dr Ola Brown. Dr Noura Al Ghaithi will also participate in The Fertility Signal: Decoding Women’s Lifelong Disease Risk.

Beyond the Forum, the Global Exhibition will showcase innovations across healthcare, technology, and life sciences, while Side Events will provide additional opportunities for focused discussion and collaboration.