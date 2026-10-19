Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Economy launch Entrepreneurship Week to empower student, graduate entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, has launched the Entrepreneurship Week at Higher Education Institutions, taking place from 19 to 22 October across six higher education institutions in the UAE.

Held as part of the UAE Entrepreneurial Nation initiative, the programme aims to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among students and graduates, showcase promising home-grown ventures and strengthen the role of higher education institutions in transforming innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

The four-day programme will feature exhibitions of entrepreneurial projects at participating institutions, providing students and graduates with a platform to showcase their ideas, products and services, engage with relevant support entities and explore opportunities to develop and grow their ventures within the UAE’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The initiative seeks to highlight businesses established by students and graduates, create pathways for their continued growth and development, and reinforce the role of universities as incubators of innovation and entrepreneurship.

By connecting emerging entrepreneurs with the expertise, resources and support they need, the programme contributes to building sustainable ventures capable of scaling and creating value, while supporting the growth of the national economy and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The participating institutions include Zayed University, across its Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses; Higher Colleges of Technology, across its Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah campuses; University of Sharjah; American University of Sharjah; Ajman University; and American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

Activities will be held at the participating institutions, providing opportunities to spotlight promising entrepreneurial ventures and raise awareness among students of emerging sectors and areas aligned with the needs and priorities of the national economy.

The first day will feature opening remarks, a tour of the exhibition by senior officials, and an awareness session on intellectual property protection delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The programme will also include presentations by participating students and graduates showcasing their entrepreneurial projects.

The second day will feature sessions highlighting entrepreneurial success stories and experiences, a session on freelancing, and a forum for exchanging knowledge and expertise. Project exhibitions will continue throughout the day, culminating in the recognition of outstanding ventures.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism will contribute to the programme through two key areas. The first will focus on intellectual property and trademarks, while the second will introduce participants to the services offered through the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), equipping students and graduates with greater awareness of the tools and services available to support their ventures.

Participating higher education institutions will identify and classify projects established by their students and graduates and share the relevant data with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in accordance with the criteria governing the initiative. To ensure that support reaches graduate-led ventures, companies established by graduates must be wholly owned by the graduates themselves.