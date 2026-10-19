WETEX 2026 kicks off tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H .Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which is set to begin tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX 2026 has attracted 60 sponsors and 23 partners and supporters, as well as 3,000 companies from 60 countries, with 13 international pavilions. It continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions and the largest of its kind in the region across conventional and renewable energy, water, environmental sustainability and digital transformation, with a key focus on areas including artificial intelligence (AI), decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, smart and sustainable cities, and health and safety.

This year’s edition will witness the host of the Dubai Charge Point Operators Forum 2026 under the theme ‘Connect. Align. Accelerate’, while other highlights include the Green Mobility Zone, the Health and Safety Hub and the Delegation Zone dedicated to enhancing communication and co-operation between participating local and international companies and major government entities in the UAE and the GCC.

Numerous MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the exhibition, which will also facilitate meetings between companies, government institutions and investors through business-to-business and business-to-government platforms. Additionally, DEWA will offer exhibitors the opportunity to tour its Sustainability and Innovation Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA is organising 119 specialised seminars and panel discussions on the sidelines of the exhibition, with the participation of leading experts and specialists from around the world. Renewable Energy and Sustainability seminars will be held in Hall 1, Innovation and the Future seminars in Hall 7 and Water seminars in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3. Sheikh Maktoum Hall will host Health and Safety activities, alongside the Green Mobility Zone and the Supplier Relationship Management and Sponsor seminars.

The sessions will cover advances in energy, utilities and infrastructure, with sessions including ‘Leading, Emerging and Innovative Technologies in Energy, Water and Environment’, ‘Powering AI: Infrastructure, Investment and the Race to Capacity’, ‘Powering Tomorrow’s Infrastructure: Energy for Industry, Cities and Digital Growth’, ‘Transformer Solutions for Wind Power’, ‘Green Hydrogen and Biogas Blending in Natural Gas Networks for Carbon Footprint Reduction’ and ‘Powering the Future Grid: STATCOM for Renewable Energy and Large Load Connectivity’.

Digital transformation and AI will feature prominently through sessions such as ‘Enhancing Asset Performance and Reliability Across Utility Infrastructure’, ‘Building Autonomous Organisations for a Sustainable World’, ‘Resilient and Cybersecure Grids in an AI World’, ‘Empowering Utility AI with Electrical Intelligence: Building the Physics-Based Electrical Digital Twin for Utility’ and ‘Building Trust in AI Systems: Transparency, Ethics, and Compliance, What it means’.

The sessions will also address water management and workplace safety through ‘The Digital Pipeline: Building Intelligent Water Networks for the Future’, ‘Enhancing the Recovery of Seawater and Optimising Brine Discharge with Advanced RO’ and ‘Discover the Future of HSE: Build Your Own AI + Vibe Coding Solution for Breakthrough Health & Safety Performance’.

Investment and electric mobility will be explored in ‘Investor Dialogue – Are sustainable cities investable, or just marketable?’ and ‘Scaling EV Infrastructure Without Breaking the Grid’.