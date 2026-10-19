66 judicial officers sworn in before Abu Dhabi Attorney General

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A group of 66 judicial officers representing three government entities in Abu Dhabi have been officially sworn in before Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This ceremony marks the official commencement of their law enforcement duties, enabling them to crack down on violations within their respective jurisdictions in full compliance with current laws and regulations.

The swearing-in ceremony included inspectors and auditors from the Department of Health (DoH), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).These officers are tasked with regulatory and inspection roles specific to their departments, giving them the legal authority to detect infringements and initiate the prescribed legal proceedings.

This initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with government bodies. By aligning regulatory and legal roles across different sectors, the initiative aims to boost the efficiency of the emirate's oversight framework, ensure strict adherence to legal procedures, elevate service standards, and enhance Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness.

Comprehensive training and qualification programmes remain a cornerstone of this initiative. By equipping judicial officers with industry best practices, the department ensures that all audit and inspection processes are carried out within correct legal boundaries, driving sound regulatory practices across the emirate.

Ultimately, these judicial officers play a vital role in identifying unlawful practices and maintaining the highest professional standards. Their work is essential to protecting public interest and rights, improving the quality of community services, and supporting sustainable development across all sectors in Abu Dhabi.