UAE participates in regional training course on combating human trafficking crimes in Qatar

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The State Public Prosecution participated in the regional training course for members of Public Prosecutions and prosecutorial authorities on “Combating Human Trafficking Crimes in Accordance with International Human Rights Standards,” held at the United Nations House in Lusail, in the State of Qatar.

The State Public Prosecution was represented by a delegation comprising Counsellor Hamad Mohammed Al Aryani, Chief Prosecutor and member of the Public Prosecution’s team concerned with combating human trafficking crimes, and Counsellor Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Senior Public Prosecutor at the Department of International Cooperation and Human Rights.

The course was organised by the Institute of Criminal Studies at the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, with the participation of a number of members of Public Prosecutions and prosecutorial authorities from across the region.

The course covered several topics aimed at enhancing knowledge of international and national legal frameworks for combating human trafficking crimes and developing skills in investigation, evidence collection and analysis, including digital and financial evidence. It also focused on strengthening the capacity to address transnational crimes, activating mechanisms for international judicial cooperation and coordination, and reinforcing the human rights-based approach to protecting victims and dealing with vulnerable groups and those most at risk.

This participation forms part of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its members, uphold the principles of criminal justice and human rights protection, and reaffirm its pivotal role in combating human trafficking crimes, which are among the most serious offences against human dignity.

These efforts are pursued through the development of an integrated judicial system that contributes to protecting society and safeguarding its rights in accordance with international best practices and standards.