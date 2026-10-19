MoIAT strengthens partnerships in Shanghai to accelerate advanced technology adoption across UAE industry

SHANGHAI, China,19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has concluded its participation in the China International Industry Fair 2026, held in Shanghai, supporting efforts to strengthen strategic relations with global markets across industry and technology, advance the national industrial sector, benefit from advanced technological expertise, and build new industrial and investment partnerships.

The visit builds on a series of international engagements by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), most recently in Japan, focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and exploring opportunities for cooperation in robotics, automation, digital manufacturing, precision manufacturing and smart manufacturing. These efforts aim to enhance productivity, quality and sustainability, advance the objectives of Factory Forward UAE and connect technology providers with the UAE industrial sector.

These visits are achieving significant success, particularly in leveraging Chinese expertise to develop technology and capabilities in the UAE, support the transition from traditional to smart manufacturing, and deploy robotics and automation to accelerate production, improve efficiency and productivity, and strengthen the competitiveness of UAE factories. The visits also support efforts to attract investment and production value chains to the UAE and reinforce the country's position as an industrial export platform.

Applying and testing technologies in UAE factories also enables results to be measured using real-world data. At the same time, it creates opportunities to train engineers, technicians and Emirati talent, build expertise in software and control systems, and develop solutions tailored to the needs of local industry. These efforts can support deeper technology and investment partnerships with Chinese companies, drawing on China's extensive capabilities in industrial robotics, automation and production equipment, while giving UAE industry access to a broader range of industrial solutions.

Working with Chinese and global partners also expands the UAE's options across technology, cost, and investment models, reducing reliance on any single source. Strategic partnerships can support the development of UAE factories as practical application models and reference sites for technology solutions, while enabling the development of new technologies with intellectual property retained in the UAE.

This further strengthens the UAE's position as a preferred destination for international companies to develop industrial applications, establish partnerships and access regional markets, reinforcing the country's position as a hub for innovation and investment.

A delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology participated in the exhibition, led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The delegation included senior Ministry officials and representatives from several UAE companies and entities, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala, Emirates Development Bank, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Emirates Global Aluminum, EDGE Group and Aldar. The participation supported industrial and investment cooperation between the UAE and China and explored new opportunities across advanced industrial and technology sectors.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the UAE's participation in the exhibition reflects the leadership's direction to strengthen strategic relations with countries around the world, particularly in the industrial sector, by building partnerships, exchanging expertise, leveraging advanced technology solutions in manufacturing, and testing them in UAE factories.

These efforts contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of UAE products, increasing industry's contribution to GDP, and strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for innovation and technology, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and its supporting initiatives, plans and programmes.

Al Nowais affirmed that the Ministry continues to support industrial and technology partnerships with global markets and draw on international expertise to advance the industrial sector, enhance competitiveness and productivity, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing solutions and modern technologies, particularly in industries of the future.

Al Nowais added that China is an important partner for the UAE across industry, technology and investment, affirming that meetings with leading Chinese companies and visits to factories and industrial facilities provide practical opportunities to explore areas of cooperation and develop advanced industrial solutions, including automation, robotics and smart manufacturing, while building partnerships that support the localization of industries and supply chains.

Al Nowais highlighted that the UAE offers a competitive industrial and investment environment, supported by advanced infrastructure and enablers that support business growth and expansion. His Excellency affirmed the Ministry's commitment to collaborating with international companies and attracting investment, supporting the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and further strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for industry and advanced technology.

The UAE delegation attended the opening ceremony of the China International Industry Fair and conducted tours of several exhibition pavilions to explore the latest solutions and technologies in smart manufacturing, automation and robotics. The delegation engaged with leading Chinese industrial companies to explore cooperation opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange and the use of advanced technologies and their applications across the UAE’s industrial sector.

The UAE delegation held business meetings with a number of leading Chinese companies specializing in robotics, industrial automation and smart manufacturing, including HIKROBOT, ESTUN, HollySys, Inovance, ABB Robotics and Mech-Mind Robotics. Discussions focused on opportunities for industrial cooperation and the development of advanced manufacturing solutions, including potential pilot projects in UAE factories, the development of assembly, maintenance and distribution services, and opportunities for Chinese companies to leverage the UAE's industrial and investment environment to support industrial localization and regional expansion.

The delegation also conducted site visits to a number of specialized Chinese factories and companies, including ABB Robotics, to explore industrial robotics applications; Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), to explore cooperation opportunities across aviation supply chains; and SAIC Motor, to discuss opportunities related to electric vehicle assembly and smart manufacturing applications.

Visits also included Inovance and GCL to explore control-system technologies and materials used in clean industries, alongside ROX Motor, AgiBot and SEVNCE Robotics, to examine opportunities for cooperation in supply-chain localization, humanoid robotics applications, and inspection systems for industrial sites and the energy sector.

The UAE's participation in the China International Industry Fair represented a strategic step in strengthening its position across major global economic platforms, while opening new opportunities for Chinese investors seeking regional and international expansion. This is underpinned by the UAE's agile industrial environment and advanced infrastructure that supports business growth.

The annual event marked its 26th edition in 2026, bringing together leaders in advanced manufacturing and covered key areas including automation, robotics, and smart and green manufacturing, providing opportunities to exchange expertise and build cross-border partnerships.