Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Republic of Congo in landmark USD 1.55 bn listing

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the secondary listing of two sovereign bond issuances totaling USD 1.55 billion by the Republic of the Congo, as the first sovereign issuer from Africa to list securities on Nasdaq Dubai. The listing enhances the visibility of the Republic's sovereign debt profile among Middle Eastern and global institutional investors while deepening financial sector collaboration between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo.

The listings include:

• USD 700 million 9.500% Amortising Notes due 17 February 2035

• USD 850 million 9.500% Amortising Notes due 26 May 2036

By completing a secondary listing on Nasdaq Dubai, the Republic of the Congo complements the initial listing of its bonds on the London Stock Exchange and expands its visibility across institutional investors, banks and corporates based in the Middle East. The move reinforces the growing economic and financial ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Congo, formalized through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

To commemorate the listing, Christian Yoka, Minister of Finance, Budget and Public Portfolio of the Republic of the Congo, rang the market opening bell today at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and Mark Steward, Chief Executive, Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Christian Yoka, Minister of Finance, Budget and Public Portfolio of the Republic of the Congo, said: “The Republic of the Congo highly values the strengthening of its economic and financial partnership with the UAE.

We are proud to be the first ever African sovereign issuer to list securities in the UAE. The listing of these bonds on Nasdaq Dubai aligns with our wider strategy of diversifying our investor base and reflects our confidence in the UAE market and its role connecting issuers with international investors."

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, commented: "Welcoming the Republic of the Congo as our first African sovereign issuer is a milestone moment for Nasdaq Dubai and a strong testament to Dubai’s expanding role as a global marketplace for cross-border capital flows. This debut listing brings African sovereign debt closer to investors in the Middle East and reflects our commitment to providing an efficient, transparent gateway connecting issuers with a deep base of regional institutional investors.”

Mark Steward, Chief Executive, Dubai Financial Services Authority said: “We welcome the Republic of the Congo’s inaugural listing on Nasdaq Dubai. This is a milestone and reflects the growing connectivity between Africa and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a gateway and hub for investment and financial services across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Nasdaq Dubai's total outstanding debt listings now exceed USD 147.5 billion, with sovereign issuances accounting for 43% of the total.