Gargash receives Canadian PM's Principal Secretary

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received Scott Gilmore, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them across various fields, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the latest developments in the region and related developments.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination to help open new avenues for bilateral cooperation and elevate it to broader horizons.