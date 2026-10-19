Al Ameen Forum 2026 to discuss family’s role in strengthening community security

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the annual Al Ameen Forum will take place on 22 October at Atlantis The Royal, under the theme ‘The Family: The First Line of Defence in Community Security’.

The Forum reflects the leadership’s vision of empowering families as the foundation of society and key partners in safeguarding its security and stability. It also recognises the family as the first line of defence, capable of identifying and addressing challenges before they escalate into wider crises.

Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Family initiative, the Forum aims to strengthen family bonds, uphold shared values and national identity, and help families prepare young people to meet future challenges and contribute positively to society.

The Forum reflects the commitment of Dubai’s State Security Department, led by Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, to strengthening preventive security through greater family and community awareness and closer coordination among government entities. It further highlights the positive impact of the Al Ameen Service, guided by Lieutenant General Awadh Hadher Jumaa Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department, and supervised by Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department, to strengthen community partnerships and support society’s security and stability.

Al Ameen Forum brings together decision-makers and representatives of security, military, educational, social and technology institutions, alongside researchers, experts, parents and young people.

This year’s edition of the Forum will feature Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; and Fahad Al Muhairi, Director of the Alternative Service and Volunteering Management Centre at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). Representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and Dubai Police will also participate.

The event will feature six sessions exploring future family security, education and values, youth drug prevention, national service, family preparedness for crises, and intellectual resilience in the digital age.

The Forum aims to strengthen the family’s role in safeguarding society, deepen partnerships with government institutions and develop practical recommendations to build aware, resilient generations and promote social stability.