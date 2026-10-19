WETEX 2026: A launchpad for companies to take their products global

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions and the largest in the region across energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI), decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, smart and sustainable cities, health and safety and other related sectors, WETEX provides local and international companies with a leading platform to launch and promote innovative technologies and brands.

A major fixture on the global sustainability calendar, WETEX enables participants to expand into new markets and strengthen their role in advancing sustainability and transforming the energy and water sectors. The exhibition brings together thousands of companies, investors, decision-makers, experts and professionals to exchange knowledge, explore the latest innovations and best practices, and identify emerging opportunities and trends in regional and global markets.

At WETEX 2026, AW Rostamani Group is launching VerraPak, marking the next phase in the development of its UAE-based packaging business, formerly Sineo Packaging. Built on the manufacturing capabilities established under Sineo, VerraPak introduces a stronger, more customer-led proposition for the business. As a UAE-grown packaging partner, it combines local manufacturing, specialist packaging expertise, advanced printing and customisation, responsible practices and hands-on customer partnership to develop packaging around the realities of each customer’s product, brand and operation.

“VerraPak is an important next step for a business in which we see significant potential. The UAE’s food, hospitality and consumer sectors continue to grow and become more sophisticated, and with that comes increasing demand for quality, consistency, supply resilience and more responsible packaging choices. VerraPak reflects the wider opportunity we see in developing strong local businesses that can support the UAE’s industrial ambitions, deepen domestic capability and contribute to more resilient supply chains, while building the scale and expertise to serve customers across the wider region.

WETEX provides an important opportunity to share these solutions and engage with government, customers, industry partners and the wider sustainability ecosystem,” said Huda Al Rostamani, CEO of Ventures at AWR Group.

VerraPak’s manufacturing facility has achieved BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials certification, earning an A+ rating in its latest audit, providing strong assurance of the food safety and quality standards and operational efficiency underpinning its production processes.

Visitors to WETEX will also be able to explore the latest products and innovations from companies within AWR Group’s portfolio, including ZEEKR, smart, Frater and Armela Farms.

ALGATEC is presenting groundbreaking battery technology at WETEX, unveiling it to the public for the very first time worldwide. With an energy density of up to 1,000 watt-hours per kilogram, the technology sets new standards for the global energy transition by offering an extremely powerful and cost-effective alternative to conventional systems that is manufactured without lithium or rare earth elements.

This will help address the key challenges such as unpredictable supply chains, rising raw material prices and the global energy crisis.

“We have developed a battery technology that will permanently change the market,” says Rainer Ruschke, CEO of ALGATEC. “Our solution proves that extremely high storage performance and maximum cost efficiency are possible without having to rely on scarce raw materials.”

Japan’s Toray will showcase its latest reverse-osmosis (RO), nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration and membrane bioreactor solutions designed for reliability, efficiency and sustainable water management.

“Toray will engage directly with UAE utilities, municipalities, government decision-makers, industry leaders, consultants, contractors and leading real-estate developers, opening doors to new partnerships, projects, marketing and sales opportunities,” said Takashi Kurai, President of Toray Membrane Middle East.

Anhui Chiro Technology will showcase its latest generation of water filtration and purification solutions designed for residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment applications. The company will present its advanced range of polypropylene sediment filter cartridges, activated carbon filter cartridges, string wound filters, pleated filter cartridges, filter housings, RO membrane housings, RO water purification systems and customised filtration solutions that deliver high filtration efficiency while improving water quality and system performance.

Vontron Technology

Vontron Technology will highlight its latest membrane technology products for sustainable water treatment, along with integrated solutions designed to meet growing demand for effective, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure. The company will showcase solutions for RO membranes, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, water desalination, ultrapure water production and zero-liquid discharge through water recycling.