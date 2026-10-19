Hero Dubai Desert Classic to take place on 21 January

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Rory McIlroy will return to Emirates Golf Club in January in search of a record-extending fifth Dallah Trophy, after confirming his place at the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from 21–24 January.

The World Number Two and career Grand Slam winner is now a six-time Major champion, having successfully defended his Masters title at Augusta National in April. He became only the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets, after Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, and drew level with Faldo's tally of six Majors.

It capped a remarkable 12 months for the Northern Irishman. In that time, he also won the Ryder Cup with Europe at Bethpage Black, the team's first away victory since 2012, and took his seventh Race to Dubai title to move past Seve Ballesteros. He heads into the final weeks of the 2026 season in contention for an eighth, which would equal Colin Montgomerie's record.

McIlroy is the most successful player in the history of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He made his debut as a 16-year-old amateur in 2006 and claimed his first professional victory at Emirates Golf Club three years later, aged 19. He added further titles in 2015, 2023 and 2024.

“It’s been another incredible year, and to win the Masters again, this time with my parents there to share it with me, was very special. A memory I’ll cherish forever,” said McIlroy. “I love coming to Dubai and the UAE, and I've always considered Dubai a second home. It's where my professional career really started, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will always mean a lot to me. The support from the fans at Emirates Golf Club is always incredible, and I can't think of a better place to start the year."

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: "We never take Rory's participation for granted, and to have him return as a back-to-back Masters champion is the perfect way to launch our 38th edition. Alongside the world-class golf, we're giving fans more reasons than ever to join us, from Rooftop18 and an expanded Dallah Lounge to more entertainment, food and family activities in Tournament Town."