FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation between UAE and Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met on Monday in Abu Dhabi with Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of the Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine and further develop parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and Verkhovna Rada, unicameral parliament of Ukraine, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

Dr. Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting efforts to achieve security, peace and stability at both the regional and international levels. He highlighted the UAE’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in supporting international initiatives aimed at finding peaceful solutions to crises and conflicts, particularly the UAE’s mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia, which have contributed to the successful exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

He also emphasised the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest. He underscored the role played by parliamentary institutions and unions in discussing regional and international developments and emerging issues, as well as proposing initiatives and recommendations that support international efforts to achieve security, peace and stability.

For his part, Balanutsa praised the strong bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates, affirming his country’s commitment to further developing cooperation across various fields.