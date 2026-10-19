ENOC achieves over AED478 million in savings, reduces energy intensity by 21.7 percent

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group has announced more than AED478 million in cumulative savings through Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) initiatives since 2014, alongside a 21.7 percent improvement in energy efficiency and an 11.5 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, on the sidelines of its participation in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2026.

The Group said its initiatives have avoided a cumulative 1.47 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e), with investments exceeding AED156 million. Renewable energy integration has delivered more than AED75 million in cumulative savings since 2017, while ENOC achieved a waste recycling rate of 65.24 percent in 2025.

In water resource management, ENOC recycled 688,785 cubic metres of treated water across its operations in 2025, achieving a water recycling rate of 24.45 percent. Water intensity stood at 0.0491 cubic metres per tonne of product, a reduction of approximately 20.4 percent since 2014.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said that water security and responsible resource management are fundamental to the long-term resilience and competitiveness of the energy and industrial sectors. He highlighted the importance of adopting practical solutions that expand water reuse, minimise waste and maximise operational efficiency.

He added that ENOC's participation at WETEX 2026 provides an important platform to demonstrate its sustainability progress and exchange expertise and best practices that support the UAE's long-term water security and sustainability ambitions.

As part of its operational initiatives, ENOC's Jebel Ali refinery redirected approximately 72,389 cubic metres of treated wastewater for irrigation and supply to industrial users in 2025, generating more than AED812,000 in estimated annual cost savings.

Across its service station network, auto car wash recycling systems recovered 527,043 cubic metres of treated water in 2025, achieving a recycling rate of 67.6 percent. Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited (DUGAS) also recycled or reused approximately 50,053 cubic metres of treated wastewater, achieving an 18.2 percent recycling and reuse rate.

In resource recovery, approximately 3,273 tonnes of slops were transferred to approved recycling or recovery contractors in 2025. The Group has also introduced targeted water-saving technologies at its industrial facilities, including a water purification and softening system at Dubai Lubricants Processing Plant (DLPP), which is expected to generate approximately AED15,000 in annual savings.

These efforts are aligned with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which targets a 21 percent reduction in total water demand and an increase in the reuse of treated water to 95 percent.