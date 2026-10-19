Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026 welcomes over 45,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has concluded Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026, held at Al Heera Beach from 7 to 18 October, attracting more than 45,000 visitors. The strong turnout reflects the festival’s success in delivering an integrated experience combining environmental awareness, educational activities and entertainment, while highlighting the natural and maritime significance of Sir Bu Nair Island.

This year’s edition witnessed widespread engagement from families, children and various segments of the community through a diverse program of educational workshops, interactive exhibitions, sports and marine activities. These experiences offered visitors an opportunity to explore the island’s biodiversity and learn about ongoing efforts to protect its natural habitats, in a community-oriented atmosphere that brought together learning, discovery and entertainment.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Festival’s Higher Organising Committee, affirmed that the turnout recorded during the 2026 edition demonstrates growing public interest in environmental initiatives and reflects the festival’s success in delivering awareness-raising content through interactive approaches suited to different age groups.

She stated: “Welcoming more than 45,000 visitors throughout the festival is a positive indication of our success in bringing environmental knowledge closer to the community and transforming it into a meaningful, hands-on experience that allows visitors to discover the unique natural and maritime value of Sir Bu Nair Island. The engagement and interest we witnessed, particularly among families and children, reaffirm the importance of continuing to develop initiatives that combine education with community participation and help instil a culture of environmental conservation among future generations.”

She added: “This year, we placed particular emphasis on highlighting the importance of coral reefs and their role in sustaining marine ecosystems, through educational content and interactive experiences that deepen visitors’ understanding of the need to protect biodiversity. We also greatly value the contributions of our strategic partners, sponsors, supporting entities and participating organisations, whose collaboration played an important role in enriching the festival’s activities and strengthening its community impact. This reflects the value of coordinated efforts in supporting environmental initiatives and achieving their objectives.”

The 2026 edition placed special emphasis on coral reefs and their importance in supporting biodiversity and maintaining the ecological balance of marine environments. A range of activities and educational materials introduced visitors to the natural characteristics of coral reefs, as well as methods for their protection, cultivation and restoration.

The “Discover Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve” exhibition was among the festival’s key educational attractions, presenting a collection of photographs, specimens and information highlighting the island’s history, natural environment and rich marine resources. The exhibition also introduced visitors to ongoing conservation efforts aimed at protecting the island’s ecosystems and ensuring their long-term sustainability.

Throughout the festival, Sir Bu Nair Festival Village hosted a variety of educational zones, workshops and interactive activities, alongside sports events, marine experiences and entertainment programmes. These activities enabled visitors of all ages to participate in experiences that combined enjoyment with meaningful learning.

The diversity of the programme further strengthened the festival’s appeal as a family-friendly community destination, presenting environmental messages in accessible and engaging ways that encouraged children and young people to explore and learn. It also connected the principles of sustainability and natural resource conservation with practical experiences relevant to their interests.

Collaboration between EPAA and a range of government and community organisations played an important role in supporting the festival’s organisation and enriching its programme.

The festival’s strategic partners included Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Media Council, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.