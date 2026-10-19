EU greenlights measures to protect workers from exposure to hazardous substances

BRUSSELS, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the EU has adopted a set of revised rules aimed at strengthening the protection of workers from exposure to hazardous substances that could cause illnesses such as cancer or asthma.

The sixth revision of the carcinogens, mutagens and reprotoxic substances directive (CMRD) updates the EU’s health and safety legislation to ensure it is fully in line with the latest scientific developments, in particular by: setting occupational exposure limit values (OELs) for cobalt and its inorganic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, 1,4-dioxane, and isoprene and

adding welding fumes to the list of substances, mixtures and processes set out in Annex I of the directive.

The revision is expected to prevent around 1,700 lung cancer cases and 19,000 other illnesses over the next 40 years.

The directive will enter into force upon its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Member states will be required to transpose the revised rules into national law within 2 years of its entry into force.