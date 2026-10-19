Over 2,800 benefit from Dubai Police awareness events

DUBAI,19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have reached approximately 2,850 people through two community awareness events held in Jebel Ali and Dubai Investments Park (DIP), helping workers protect themselves against online scams, recognise security risks and stay safe on the roads.

The events were organised by the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Jebel Ali Police Station, and strategic partners.

They targeted workers in the Ajada area on the Jebel Ali Waterfront and at the SK Labor Camp workers’ accommodation complex in Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to reaching people where they live and work, promoting positive behaviour, preventing harmful practices and strengthening community safety and quality of life.

Held during Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, the events included specialised lectures highlighting common online fraud techniques and emerging cyber threats.

Participants learned how to recognise fraudulent messages and suspicious links, protect their personal and banking information, and avoid sharing passwords or verification codes.

They were also encouraged to report cybercrime through approved official channels.

Security awareness sessions addressed crime prevention, individual and community responsibility, cooperation with police and the importance of reporting suspicious or harmful behaviour.

Traffic safety lectures focused on following road rules, crossing streets safely and avoiding behaviour that could endanger pedestrians, motorists and other road users.

The events also introduced participants to Dubai Police’s smart services, public communication channels and the procedures for accessing police services, helping strengthen trust and communication between the police and the community.

Fatima Ahmad Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police, said the events reflect the force’s commitment to community security and proactive crime prevention.

She emphasised the importance of reaching different segments of society, particularly workers, and involving them in efforts to strengthen community safety.

“We believe at the Positive Spirit Council that genuine awareness begins in the field. Reaching community members where they work and live is one of the most important foundations of community policing,” Bohjair said.

“That is why we are committed to organising meaningful initiatives that address issues affecting people’s daily lives and provide them with the knowledge and skills needed to protect themselves and their property against security, traffic and cyber risks.”

Bohjair stressed that cybersecurity awareness is particularly important amid rapid technological developments and increasingly diverse online fraud methods.

“We place particular emphasis on cybersecurity awareness as technology continues to evolve rapidly and online fraud methods become more varied,” she said.

“Our goal is to strengthen digital awareness across the community and enable people to recognise cyber threats and respond to them responsibly. We believe that an informed individual is the first line of defence against cybercrime.”

Bohjair praised the cooperation of the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Jebel Ali Police Station, and the strategic partners involved in the initiative.

She said strong partnerships and coordinated community efforts help extend the reach of awareness programmes and create a positive, sustainable impact.

Such collaboration, she added, supports Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening safety and security, promoting community happiness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a safe global city in which to live and work.