EU fish landings valued at €5.5 billion in 2025

BRUSSELS, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, the total value of fisheries products landed in the EU was €5.5 billion. This was a similar value to that in 2024. The EU’s fish catch, taken from the 7 marine areas covered by EU statistics, was an estimated 3.3 million tonnes in 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The value of fish landings was highest in Spain, accounting for 31% of the EU total, followed by France (18%) and Italy (12%).

In terms of weight, the Spanish fishing fleet caught 21% of the EU’s total fish mass, with Denmark (16%) and France (14%) catching the next highest amounts.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of all the fishery products caught by the EU’s fishing fleet in 2025 were in the Northeast Atlantic. The key species caught in this area were herring (18% of the total), blue whiting (17%), sprat (15%) and mackerel (9%).

The second-largest catch was made in the Mediterranean and Black Sea area, contributing 8% of the total EU catch. Key species in this area were sardines (19%) and anchovies (16%).

Another 7% of the total EU catch was taken in the Western Indian Ocean, where almost the entire take (94%) comprised 3 tuna species: skipjack (58%), yellowfin (29%) and bigeye tuna (7%).

The Eastern Central Atlantic and Southwest Atlantic area each contributed 5% to the total catch. In the Eastern Central Atlantic, the main catches were horse mackerel (38%), skipjack tuna (13%), yellowfin tuna (12%) and mackerel (9%). In the Southwest Atlantic, the catch consisted mainly of hake (79%) and squid (13%).

The remaining 2% of the total catch was taken in the Northwest and Southeast Atlantic region.