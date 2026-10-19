Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region during a phone call with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides also discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen frameworks for joint cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and brings prosperity and well-being to their peoples.