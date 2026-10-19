Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East during a phone call with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain and explored ways to further strengthen prospects for joint cooperation in a manner that brings prosperity and well-being to their peoples.