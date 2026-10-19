UAE President receives French President upon his arrival on official visit to the UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received French President His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency Macron upon his arrival at the airport. The national anthems of the UAE and the French Republic were played, while an honour guard lined up in salute.

The reception was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.