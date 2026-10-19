Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the overall regional developments and the situation in the Middle East during a phone call with Johann Wadephul, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Johann Wadephul reviewed a number of topics of mutual interest related to cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to enhance it in a manner that serves their shared interests.