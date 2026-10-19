UAE Pavilion wraps up participation at Morocco’s El Jadida Horse Show

EL JADIDA, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion has concluded its participation in the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco, held from 13 to 18 October under the theme “The Horse in the Service of Humanity.”

Jointly organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the pavilion offered visitors a six-day programme of heritage and cultural activities celebrating the place of the purebred Arabian horse in Emirati heritage.

The initiative aimed to promote the UAE’s cultural and equestrian traditions while expanding cooperation with institutions specializing in heritage preservation and encouraging the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practice.

The pavilion drew considerable interest, particularly from horse and heritage enthusiasts. Exhibits offered insights into traditional Emirati life and customs, including handicrafts, traditional attire, jewellery and perfumes. Visitors could also explore the UAE Arabian Horse Studbook, alongside publications and documentary materials on the history of Arabian horses and the country’s equestrian heritage.

Poetry and painting competitions celebrated the cultural and historical importance of the purebred Arabian horse. Poetry entries reflected its beauty, noble lineage and enduring place in Arab heritage, while the painting competition invited participants to capture its elegance and distinctive features in a variety of artistic styles. Traditional Emirati performing arts were another highlight, with performances of Al Ayyala, Al Taghrooda and Al Wannah, accompanied by music played on the rababa and oud.

Visitors could also step inside Bait Al Sha’r, a traditional Bedouin tent set up in a separate area of the exhibition. It offered an immersive glimpse of Emirati desert life, with heritage artefacts, traditional furnishings, hospitality items and incense, alongside Arabic coffee preparation workshops.

As part of efforts to strengthen cooperation, the UAE delegation toured several pavilions, including the Moroccan Regions Pavilion, where members explored heritage practices and exchanged knowledge with representatives of participating organizations. The visits reflected a shared commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage.

The programme reflects the efforts of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to preserve the UAE’s national heritage, ensure its continuity and promote it internationally. It also reinforces the longstanding cultural and heritage ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, opening up new avenues for collaboration.