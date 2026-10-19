Dubai Police equips 'Ferrari Mansory' with smart bag to serve people of determination

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On the first day of AccessAbilities Expo 2026, Dubai Police is showcasing the "Ferrari Mansory" patrol from the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Tourist Police Department, equipped with the innovative "Himmah X" smart bag. This bag includes a set of electronic devices and assistive technologies designed to meet the needs of People of Determination, facilitate communication and provide police services.

Dubai Police is participating in the expo through its stand in Za'abeel Hall 6, which carries the slogan "Limitless Abilities… Aspirations Shape the Future." The stand showcases a set of innovations, initiatives and high-quality services that reflect Dubai Police's efforts to enhance the quality of life of people of determination and develop smart, inclusive police services that keep pace with the needs of various segments of society.

The smart bag "Himmah X" is one of the innovative initiatives that Dubai Police is highlighting during the exhibition. It provides a set of assistive devices and technical solutions in a portable bag carried in the luxury patrol, contributing to facilitating communication and interaction with people of determination of various disability categories, reducing communication barriers, and enhancing the speed of response to their needs in the field.

Equipping the "Ferrari Mansory" patrol with these technologies reflects Dubai Police's move towards making police patrols friendlier to people of determination. Support and assistance are now brought from service centres directly to tourist sites and destinations, making police services easier to access and supporting the emirate's efforts to provide a safe, accessible and inclusive tourist environment for all.

Major Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Mazrouei, Acting Chairperson of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, affirmed that Dubai Police’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to developing an integrated system of services and innovative initiatives that place people at the forefront of its priorities and contribute to empowering people of determination and enhancing their active participation in society.

He said: "Innovation at Dubai Police is not limited to developing systems, vehicles, and modern technologies, but is based on employing these capabilities to serve society and create a tangible positive impact on the lives of its members. From this standpoint, the smart bag 'Himmah X' comes to offer an advanced vision for providing assistive technologies to people of determination within the police field services system, reflecting our commitment to developing flexible and inclusive solutions that respond to their needs.”

Al Mazrouei added: "Through our participation in the exhibition, we are keen to highlight the integration of efforts between various general departments and police councils, and to reinforce a culture of innovation and empowerment, in line with Dubai's vision to be the friendliest city for people of determination. This reflects Dubai Police's commitment to developing proactive services that take into account the needs of everyone, without exception."

For his part, Mohammad Al Hajjaji, Secretary of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, affirmed that the smart bag "Himmah X" represents a significant step in employing assistive technology within field police services, as it provides practical solutions that take into account the different needs of people of determination and enables them to obtain assistance and communicate easily and flexibly.

He stated: "What distinguishes the smart bag 'Himmah X' is the idea behind it, which is to make assistive technologies part of the field services system, so that a person of determination is not always forced to search for the appropriate means of communication or assistance. Rather, we seek to bring these means closer to them and make them available within a more flexible and inclusive service environment."

Al Hajjaji added: "By highlighting this innovation in the 'Ferrari Mansory' patrol, we sought to convey a clear message that goes beyond the traditional image of luxury patrols. True excellence, we believe, lies not only in the power or luxury of the vehicle, but in our ability to employ technology and our capabilities to serve people and overcome the challenges facing people of determination. This is the essence of our theme this year: 'Limitless Abilities… Aspirations Shape the Future.'"

Alongside the "Ferrari Mansory" patrol and the "Himmah X" smart bag, Dubai Police's stand is showcasing a number of community initiatives and interactive experiences. These include the "Determination Challenge" game, featuring 20 daily questions designed to raise awareness of how to interact with people of determination, and the "Our Touch Creates Art" initiative, delivered in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council. The stand also features the "Little Translator" initiative, in which students from Hemaya Schools take part, aimed at spreading a culture of sign language learning and enhancing communication and community inclusion.

Dubai Police continues to receive visitors to "AccessAbilities Expo 2026" at its stand in Za'abeel Hall No. (6), informing them of its latest innovations, services, and community initiatives and introducing its efforts in developing a more inclusive and sustainable police environment. These efforts enhance Dubai's position as a leading city in empowering people of determination and improving their quality of life.