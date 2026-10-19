Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs two MoUs to accelerate adoption of Agentic AI across private sector

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at accelerating the adoption of Agentic AI solutions across Dubai’s private sector, enabling companies to enhance productivity and improve operational efficiency.

The agreements were signed with Nebius Academy, the education and training arm of AI cloud company Nebius, which has a market capitalisation exceeding US$63 billion, and Lovable, a leading software creation platform, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The agreements support the programme to transition Dubai’s private sector towards Agentic AI, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai Chambers is overseeing the programme’s implementation and has introduced specialised training tracks to equip 14,000 member companies of the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce with the skills to integrate Agentic AI technologies into their administrative and operational activities.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “We are committed to strengthening the ability of Dubai-based companies to understand and effectively adopt Agentic AI technologies, supporting their digital ambitions, creating new opportunities for growth and enhancing their competitiveness.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to build a more innovative, agile and future-ready business community by providing access to specialised knowledge and expertise. Our efforts also focus on supporting startups in developing Agentic AI solutions and accessing new markets, while encouraging wider adoption of advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiency and productivity.”

Under the MoU with Nebius Academy, Dubai-based companies will benefit from specialised training programmes in AI leadership and Agentic AI, designed to strengthen their capabilities through Dubai Chambers Academy. The integrated digital platform offers dedicated Agentic AI training tracks for the private sector, alongside a wide range of programmes covering a broad spectrum of topics.

The agreement also covers the provision or licensing of training content, certifications, technical workshops, expert-led sessions and access to relevant learning platforms and resources. These offerings will be available to executives, technical teams and employees of Dubai Chamber of Commerce member companies.

Raja Agrawal, Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Nebius, said: “Through our collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Nebius Academy will equip businesses across Dubai with the practical knowledge needed to move from understanding Agentic AI to applying it effectively in their daily operations.

“Agentic AI has the potential to transform how companies operate, innovate and grow. However, realising this potential requires more than access to technology. It also requires the right skills and capabilities. We are proud to support Dubai’s ambition to build a future-ready private sector and develop the AI capabilities that will drive the next generation of business innovation.”

The MoU with Lovable focuses on accelerating the adoption of Agentic AI across Dubai’s private sector through training and capability development. Under the agreement, Lovable will support entrepreneurship and skills development programmes for Dubai-based companies and founders, providing access to its platform and educational resources, as well as participating in joint events and workshops. Dubai Chambers will facilitate engagement between Lovable and its member companies and partners.

As part of the collaboration, Lovable will also provide platform credits funded by Dubai Chambers to participants in the Create AI Agents Championship, enabling founders and companies to develop and deploy Agentic AI solutions.

Lauren Rhode, Head of Revenue at Lovable, said: “Agentic AI enables anyone with an idea to bring it to life. We are pleased to support more founders and businesses in Dubai by providing the tools they need to launch and operate their solutions, starting with the teams participating in the Create AI Agents Championship.”

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to supporting the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The two agreements form part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to strengthen private sector competitiveness, enhance business readiness to adopt emerging technologies and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy.