Dubai Sports Council launches its annual ‘Dubai Sports Events Calendar’

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the Council has announced the launch of the latest ‘Dubai Sports Events Calendar’ featuring a comprehensive array of sporting events being held in Dubai through the 2026-2027 season and detailed information pertaining to individual events.

The new calendar includes more than 500 events, highlighted by over 80 international tournaments and championships that support the continued growth of the sports sector in keeping with international standards and best practices.

Launched in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority, the calendar will be freely accessible to all users of the ‘DubaiNow’ application, which will offer detailed information related to all sporting events held in Dubai. This ensures an online gateway for sports afficionados eager to attend tournaments and follow their favourite teams and athletes, or simply enjoy the best action across diverse sports. The app also elucidates registration procedures to gain entry to events or participate in them.

The website displaying the sports calendar has also been designed to include in-depth information on events held all season to facilitate easy access for the millions of fans of different nationalities residing in Dubai or visiting the emirate. Given Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination for sporting events and sports tourism, this move assumes even greater significance.

The extensive list of events spanning diverse sports and venues in Dubai includes the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from 31 October to 29 November, and the Dubai International Rally, which will be held from 5-8 November, the FIBA 3X3 World Tour from 6-7 November, and the Dubai Premier Paddle P1 Championship from 8-15 November.

Keeping up the momentum will be the DP World Tour Championship from 12 to 15 November, the T100 Triathlon from 13 to 15 November, the Professional Mixed Martial Arts League (PFL Dubai) Championship on 14 November, the Emirates Dubai Sailing Grand Prix from 21-22 November and the HYROX Championship from 27-28 November.

A major highlight of the season that will witness global sporting stars, experts, and decision makers converge in Dubai will be the World Sports Summit, which is scheduled to be held from 28-29 December.

The 2026 World Triathlon Women’s Cup Dubai is slated for 6 December at the Al Mamzar Beach Park.

The first month of 2027 will witness the start of the 2027 Beach Volleyball World Pro Tour with a World Series event in Dubai on 20 January and the Dubai Marathon (17 January), the Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament held on the Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club (21-24 January), and the Burj2Burj Half Marathon on 24 January. Other January events include ‘Michelin 24H Dubai 2027’ from 8 to 10 January and the Silver Polo Cup from 23 January.

The sporting action for February will kick off with the UAE Tour Women – the only UCI Women’s World Tour race in the Middle East, from 3-6 February, 2027. The UAE Tour Men will take place from 15-21 February. The Nad Al Sheba Ramadan Tour is slated from 8 to 28 February. One of the major draws of the month will be the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from 14 to 27 February. The Spinneys 92 Dubai Cycling Race will be held through 7 and 8 February.

Among events lined up in March are Dubai Games, the Gold Polo Cup from 3 to 20 March, the ‘Le’Etape de Tour de France 2027’ cycling competition from 20-21 March, and the Dubai Polo Challenge Cup on 6 March, culminating with the spectacular Dubai World Cup – the world’s richest horse race night – to be held on 27 March.

The Al Gaffal Traditional Sailing Race for local 60-foot sailing boats will be held at the start of April.