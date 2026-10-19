Arab Media Award opens submissions for 26th edition

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award has announced that submissions for the 26th edition of the Award will open on Tuesday, 20 October, with entries accepted until 1 March 2027.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Award continues to recognise excellence in Arab media, highlighting outstanding work that advances professional standards, embraces innovation and strengthens the media’s role in serving Arab societies.

Launched in 1999 as the Arab Journalism Award under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Award was revamped in 2021 to encompass a broader range of media disciplines. Its continued development, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, reflects the evolving Arab media landscape.

The Arab Media Award encompasses two main categories: the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award, in addition to the ‘Media Personality of the Year’ award, which is conferred by the Award’s Board of Directors in recognition of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Arab media.

The Arab Journalism Award comprises four categories: Political Journalism, Economic Journalism, Investigative Reporting and Best Columnist. The Visual Media Award includes five categories: Best Economic Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Sports Programme, Best Social Programme and Best Documentary Project.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, said the 26th edition provides an opportunity to reaffirm confidence in Arab media’s ability to produce outstanding content that combines professionalism and innovation while meeting the evolving expectations of audiences.

“The value of media work is measured not only by its ability to reach audiences, but also by how it enriches their understanding of the world around them. We look forward to recognising work that makes a genuine contribution to Arab societies and demonstrates that excellence begins with a strong idea, supported by rigorous research, a clear vision and a commitment to professional ethics,” she said.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the opening of submissions for the new edition reflects the Club’s continued commitment to providing a leading Arab platform that celebrates outstanding media work and gives talented professionals the recognition they deserve.

“The Award continues its mission, driven by our firm belief that the future of Arab media depends on encouraging creative minds and talent capable of driving innovation. The Dubai Press Club remains committed to developing the Award in line with the evolving media landscape, while upholding its core values of responsible professional competition and recognising creativity that delivers genuine value to audiences and society,” she said.

Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award, confirmed that the deadline for submissions is 1 March 2027, noting that the Award seeks to attract entries that demonstrate the ability of journalism and visual media to address issues of importance to Arab societies through in-depth and innovative approaches.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the submission requirements and evaluation criteria for each category.

“Behind every media work deserving recognition is an idea worth sharing, a professional effort worth discovering and a message capable of making a difference. We look forward to receiving a wide range of entries reflecting the richness and diversity of Arab media,” he said.

Those wishing to participate can review the eligibility requirements, evaluation criteria and details of each category on the Award’s official website: https://ama.dpc.org.ae/.