UAE committed to actively participating in development of 6G telecommunications technology: TDRA

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Spectrum Planning and Allocation at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), affirmed that the UAE is committed to actively participating in the development of sixth-generation (6G) telecommunications technology and contributing to the establishment of global standards, thereby strengthening its position in the telecommunications sector and supporting the deployment of advanced technologies to serve society.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first 6G Summit in the Middle East and North Africa, hosted by Abu Dhabi with the participation of leading experts from around the world, he said the summit focuses on the potential of 6G, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence into telecommunications networks, making them inherently intelligent and capable of improving efficiency and automating processes.

He explained that the UAE views the development of these technologies as an opportunity that extends beyond their use and the benefits of their services to include active participation in their design and development, as well as contributing to the establishment of the standards governing them, in cooperation with manufacturers and the global telecommunications sector.

Al Awadhi noted that 6G remains in the research and development phase, with standards still being formulated. Under current plans, the commercial deployment of these networks is expected to begin in 2030. He stressed that the UAE is already working to understand the potential of this technology and participate in its development, rather than waiting until the standards are finalised and technical specifications agreed upon before simply adopting technologies developed elsewhere in the world.

He emphasised that this early participation enables the UAE to identify the capabilities that can be harnessed to meet its needs and priorities and contribute to developing technology that aligns with the requirements of various sectors. This will maximise the benefits of advanced solutions and support the continued development of digital services.

Al Awadhi highlighted that the role of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is to support telecommunications technologies and their applications in ways that ensure benefits for citizens and residents of the UAE. He noted that the country's telecommunications services rank among the best in the world and that the UAE currently ranks first globally in mobile internet speed.

He explained that one of the most prominent anticipated capabilities of 6G networks is the integration of artificial intelligence into their core infrastructure, alongside built-in sensing capabilities that can be used in a wide range of applications, including smart cities. These capabilities, he noted, will open up new possibilities for developing data-driven services and applications that rely on real-time communication.

He added that autonomous vehicles are one example of applications that could benefit from 6G capabilities. Such vehicles require advanced connectivity, positioning and environmental object-recognition capabilities to help them make decisions and navigate safely and efficiently.