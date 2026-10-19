Ministry of Family shapes future of empowerment for People of Determination through smart solutions at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family is showcasing an integrated portfolio of innovative programmes and initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion for People of Determination at the 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, which opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Ministry’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting People of Determination and strengthening their capabilities and meaningful contribution to national sustainable development, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading model for empowerment and inclusion.

Under the theme "Integrating Communities, Enabling Lives", the Ministry is presenting a portfolio of innovative projects, smart solutions, and immersive interactive experiences designed to empower People of Determination. These initiatives focus on the early detection of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children, vocational rehabilitation, the development of creative and practical skills, and labour market readiness.

The programmes reflect the Ministry’s strategic direction towards establishing a comprehensive support ecosystem linking early detection, rehabilitation, capability development, and career pathways. They also foster integration across healthcare, social, and educational institutions and the private sector to support accessibility, communication, and greater independence for People of Determination in everyday life.

The Ministry’s participation forms part of its strategic efforts to strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange with government entities, alongside academic and specialised institutions, while exploring the latest practices and innovative solutions designed to enhance accessibility and rehabilitation for People of Determination.

It also provides an opportunity to explore new avenues for partnership and develop strategic initiatives that support coordinated efforts and advance policies, programmes, and services. These endeavours exemplify the Ministry’s commitment to delivering services that genuinely respond to the needs and expectations of People of Determination and their families, guided by a comprehensive and sustainable vision for empowerment and inclusion.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, stated that AccessAbilities Expo provides a vital platform for showcasing the rapid progress being made in empowering People of Determination and exploring innovations that enhance service delivery, independence and community engagement.

She noted that advances in assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes create new opportunities to deploy modern solutions tailored to the needs of People of Determination, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to keeping pace with global developments and leveraging innovation to continually enhance the quality of services provided to them.

“The Ministry of Family is committed to expanding its network of strategic partnerships at the local and international levels and benefiting from leading expertise and successful experiences to develop programmes and initiatives that strengthen the capabilities of People of Determination and expand their access to education, employment and community participation,” she said.

She added: “These efforts support the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and align with government priorities to build a cohesive and prosperous society that provides People of Determination with equal opportunities to contribute to national development, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global model for empowerment and inclusion.”

In collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS), the Ministry of Family is presenting an AI-powered pilot application currently under evaluation, development and testing. The initiative aims to advance the preliminary screening and detection of potential indicators of autism spectrum disorder in children aged 18 to 24 months, with an estimated screening time of just two to three minutes.

Specialists from Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital are providing demonstrations of how the application works and explaining its preliminary screening results. They are also addressing visitors’ enquiries about how it helps identify cases that may require specialist assessment and early intervention.

The “Silent Challenge” provides an interactive experience that simulates communication barriers faced by people with hearing impairments. Visitors are introduced to the sign language alphabet and its practical application in daily interactions, helping them better understand accessible communication methods.

The Ministry of Family is also organising hands-on workshops led by students from rehabilitation centres. During these workshops, participants produce acrylic items and decorate art pieces with designs created by People of Determination, transforming the finished pieces into magnetic keepsakes. By leading activities, guiding participants and engaging directly with visitors, students demonstrate how the artistic and productive skills developed through rehabilitation programmes can be applied in practical settings.

The “Virtual Elevator” experience showcases the vocational rehabilitation journey, from skills identification and capability assessment to training, hands-on practice and production, ultimately helping People of Determination achieve greater independence. Through this interactive experience, visitors can gain insight into how People of Determination are prepared and equipped for professional roles tailored to their individual abilities and potential.

In cooperation with ImInclusive, the Ministry of Family is offering a simulated recruitment experience featuring a practical or virtual task, a short job interview, and the drafting of a candidate profile summary.

Designed with appropriate adjustments for People of Determination, the experience enables employers to evaluate candidates’ practical abilities and assess how well their competencies align with the requirements of available roles.

The Ministry’s pavilion also provides visitors with an opportunity to explore its services and programmes, consult directly with specialists, propose service improvements, and share insights into their needs. These engagements aim to ensure that People of Determination and their families play an active role in enhancing the services provided to them.