UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this October

ABU DHAB, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is preparing for another major night of international combat sports as the UFC returns to the UAE capital on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The event will once again bring some of the organisation’s leading fighters and a global audience to the emirate, continuing a relationship that has made Abu Dhabi one of the UFC’s most important destinations outside the United States.

The week-long celebration features a variety of public fan experiences and mixed martial arts activities across Yas Island.

The week culminates on Saturday night with two massive world title bouts. Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight belt against Movsar Evloev, while Petr Yan completes a bantamweight championship trilogy against Merab Dvalishvili.

Fan Activities includes interactive meet-and-greets with UFC fighters, open workouts, a pre-fight press conference, and official public weigh-ins.