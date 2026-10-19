Frontex: Irregular border crossings into the EU down 1/3 in the first nine months of 2026

BRUSSELS, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union continued to fall in the first nine months of 2026, with detections down by almost one-third compared with the same period last year.

Just over 91,000 crossings were recorded, according to preliminary data collected by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. The decline on nearly all of the major migratory routes reflects sustained cooperation with partner countries and preventive measures in key departure states, which continue to reduce the number of boats setting out towards Europe.

In September alone, some 14,300 crossings were detected, 28% fewer than in September 2025, although 11% more than in August as conditions improved along the main sea corridors.

The period also covered the first full summer under the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, which introduces a single, standardised screening process at the EU’s external borders. Frontex officers support member states in key steps of the new process, including establishing the nationality of arrivals, collecting biometric data and verifying documents.

“On most routes into Europe, fewer people are attempting the journey, and that has held through the summer and into the autumn. But things can turn quickly: detections on the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands were four times higher in September than in August. Smuggling networks do not disappear when the numbers fall. They move, and they wait for an opening. Our job is to be ready when they find one,” said Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens.

The Eastern Mediterranean and the Central Mediterranean remained the busiest routes, together accounting for almost 60% of all irregular entries into the EU.

The Central Mediterranean saw the steepest decline, with detections down by 56% compared with the same period last year.

The Western Mediterranean was the only major route to record an increase, with detections up by 26%.

Detections on the Western African route rose sharply in September, although the route remains down by 45% over the nine months.