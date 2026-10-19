RAK Ruler tells business leaders in Shenzhen: ‘Stability and trust are the true pillars of progress’

SHENZHEN, China, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, addressed the Ras Al Khaimah-China Business Summit in Shenzhen, which brought together almost 300 government representatives, investors and business leaders to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities for investment and cooperation between the Emirate and China.

Among those in attendance were Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Mariam Alshamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou; Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE); and Daniel Sellers, FDI Expert for the Asia Pacific Region at the UAE Ministry of Investment.

The summit, themed “Together Towards Shared Value”, connected Chinese businesses with Ras Al Khaimah’s economic and development institutions, showcasing opportunities across established and emerging sectors. Discussions focused on how closer cooperation can translate shared ambitions into investment, commercial partnerships and on-the-ground projects.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that thousands of Chinese companies had already established a presence in the UAE, with more than 400 of them operating in Ras Al Khaimah. He also outlined the Emirate’s growing investment opportunities across advanced manufacturing, AI, digital technologies, renewable energy and logistics, emphasizing the importance of stability, trust and enduring partnerships in supporting sustainable economic growth.

Sheikh Saud said: “Our progress is measured not by short-term success but by the legacy we leave for future generations. We are building an economy that is resilient, diversified and integrated into global supply chains, while preserving the quality of life and opportunity that make Ras Al Khaimah a distinctive place to live, work and do business.

“As we build upon decades of close friendship, we look forward to deepening the bond between Ras Al Khaimah and China to ensure a future of enduring opportunity.”

Sheikh Saud went on to highlight Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic position as the UAE’s Northern Gateway, connecting Chinese businesses with expanding markets across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, complementing China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The programme featured a fireside chat on economic connections between China and Ras Al Khaimah, a presentation by the UAE Ministry of Investment and panel discussions on investment, finance and trade. Sessions also examined how technology, culture and connectivity are shaping smart destinations and creating opportunities for business and communities.

The discussions explored ways to connect markets, create shared value and support long-term growth. Networking provided opportunities for participants to build relations and pursue potential business partnerships.

The previous day, H.H. Sheikh Saud met Li Yun, Deputy Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Mayor of Shenzhen, to discuss further strengthening relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Shenzhen and expanding cooperation across several sectors of mutual interest, including trade, investment and economic development.

Shenzhen is located in Guangdong Province, which has a population of over 128.6 million people and the largest economy of any province in China, with a GDP of US$2 trillion (AED7.34 trillion) in 2025. Guangdong is a major manufacturing hub, with electronics, automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, finance and real estate among its key sectors.