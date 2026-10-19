European Commission invests €3.4 billion in net-zero technology projects

BRUSSELS, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Today, the European Commission has selected 77 European net-zero technology projects to receive funding support worth €3.4 billion under the call for net-zero technologies of the Innovation Fund.

By reinvesting the revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) in innovative decarbonisation technologies, these projects will strengthen Europe's industrial leadership and competitiveness in these sectors and contribute to the clean transition, energy independence and security.

The Commission estimates that the 77 projects have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, avoiding the equivalent of around 290 million tonnes over their first decade of operations and contributing significantly towards the EU's 2050 climate neutrality goal.