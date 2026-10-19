UAE took proactive steps to prepare for G6 through forward-looking 6G roadmap: TDRA

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), affirmed taht the future of telecommunications will be shaped not by entities that wait for technological developments, but by those that prepare for them, invest in them and contribute to defining their direction. He noted that the UAE is pursuing this approach as part of its digital journey through an integrated vision for the future of telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

In his keynote address to the 6G MENA 2026 – In the AI Era - in Abu Dhabi, he highlighted that the UAE does not view sixth-generation (6G) technology as a standalone technology, but rather as part of a broader transformation aimed at developing smart, flexible and secure digital infrastructure capable of supporting the economy, society and government.

He added that the UAE is entering this new phase from an advanced position, having been the first country to launch 5G networks in 2018. He explained that these networks now cover more than 99.5% of populated areas, supported by over 23,000 5G base stations and more than 10 million subscribers.

He noted that the country has already moved beyond the commercial deployment phase of 5G networks, conducting advanced trials over five years in the upper frequency range of the 6 GHz band. These trials achieved speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, demonstrating the potential of advanced communications to support the next generation of smart cities, autonomous mobility, healthcare and other critical applications.

He stated that the true potential of 6G extends beyond providing faster connectivity to developing more advanced, intelligent, secure and flexible communications that are better equipped to meet the needs of individuals and economies.

He also noted that the UAE has taken proactive steps to prepare for this future through a forward-looking 6G roadmap.

He emphasised that the objective is not merely to adopt future technologies, but also to contribute to their development and help shape their direction. He explained that building 6G networks will be a global endeavour requiring active participation from different regions, including the Middle East and North Africa, to ensure they have a meaningful role in shaping the technologies, frequencies, standards and use cases associated with these networks.

Organised by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in Abu Dhabi on 19 and 20 October, the first dedicated 6G conference in the Middle East and North Africa will bring together over 40 leading figures from regulatory authorities, the technology sector, and academic and research institutions from around the world.

The conference comes at a pivotal stage in the evolution of the telecommunications sector, as preparations for 6G accelerate and artificial intelligence plays an increasingly significant role in the design, operation, and management of future networks. It also reflects ongoing international efforts to develop the standards and technical specifications for the next generation of telecommunications.

This direction builds on the UAE’s leadership in 5G and 5G-Advanced networks, as well as its achievements in coverage, performance, and technological trials, providing a strong foundation for the transition towards 6G.

The conference programme will focus on several strategic areas, most notably AI-native networks, the future of spectrum for 6G, preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), and the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, including satellite technologies and direct-to-device connectivity. Discussions will also cover the development of global standards and the security and resilience of next-generation networks.

The conference will further explore ways to strengthen the participation of countries across the region in shaping international 6G directions and standards, ensuring they reflect local market needs and future priorities. It will also promote regional coordination on spectrum-related issues and regulatory policies associated with emerging technologies.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote addresses by senior officials and experts, the conference will feature an Innovation and Demonstrations Showcase, alongside scientific posters and research presentations. These will provide participants with insights into the latest developments, research models, and future applications of 6G technologies.

The conference is expected to strengthen knowledge exchange among regulatory authorities, the telecommunications industry, and the research and academic communities, while identifying priority areas for future cooperation to support the region’s readiness for the technological and regulatory transformations associated with 6G.