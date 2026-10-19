Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, today inaugurated the 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo (AAE-2026) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with extensive participation from government entities and private sector organisations.

H.H. toured the exhibition, visiting the stands of participating government entities and international and local exhibitors. During the tour, he was briefed by experts and representatives of participating companies on the remarkable advancements in assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes, and how these innovations are helping empower People of Determination and improve the quality of life of more than 1.3 billion people worldwide, including 50 million living in the Middle East region.

This year's exhibition brings together nearly 250 exhibitors, brands and rehabilitation centres from approximately 50 countries, showcasing advanced products and technological solutions, many of which are being introduced in the Middle East for the first time.

H.H. said: "The remarkable success of the AccessAbilities Expo in empowering People of Determination and enabling them to contribute actively to the advancement of society makes us immensely proud. I am delighted to welcome exhibitors and participants from around the world to an event that showcases the latest advances in accessibility, assistive technologies, rehabilitation and inclusion.

By bringing together government entities, innovators, healthcare providers, educational institutions, international organisations, and the private sector, the event provides valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge, showcase innovative solutions and build partnerships that improve the quality of life and enhance independence for People of Determination."

He added: "As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading cities in accessibility and inclusive development, initiatives such as AccessAbilities Expo play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE's vision of empowering People of Determination and ensuring they have access to every opportunity to participate fully and actively in society."

H.H. emphasised that exhibitors and participants from around the world who have converged at AAE-2026 have a key role to play in advancing accessibility and innovation, and building more inclusive communities regionally and globally.

During its three-day run, the exhibition will see the launch of one of the largest awareness campaigns of its kind, reaching millions of people worldwide. The campaign will address autism spectrum disorder (ASD), inclusive education, rehabilitation programmes and applications, home care, the impact of arts, healthy nutrition and other areas that directly affect the lives of People of Determination and their families.

The exhibition will also offer free medical screenings and substantial discounts from exhibitors for visitors wishing to purchase products that meet their needs.

During the event, memoranda of understanding, cooperation agreements, partnerships and distribution agreements will be signed between international and local manufacturers and organisations. These initiatives will further strengthen the UAE's and Dubai's reputation as global hubs for assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes, supporting their ambition to become world leaders in the care and empowerment of People of Determination.

People of Determination account for approximately 10 to 16% of the population in any society, with an estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide, according to World Health Organisation statistics.

Global studies indicate that 3.5 billion people will need assistive technologies by 2030. In the Middle East alone, more than 50 million People of Determination are seeking practical solutions and innovative technologies that can help them develop their skills and strengthen their independence.

This makes AccessAbilities Expo a vital platform that responds to their aspirations and provides opportunities to explore the latest products, technologies and initiatives.

The 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo brings together nearly 250 exhibitors from 50 countries and is expected to attract 18,000 visitors from 70 countries.

The exhibition showcases assistive technologies addressing a wide range of disabilities, including physical, visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), only one in ten people worldwide have access to the assistive technology they need, primarily due to high costs or a shortage of qualified professionals. The global assistive devices market is projected to reach approximately $47.1 billion by 2031.

AAE-2026 features a range of innovations being introduced in the region for the first time. These include AI-powered smart glasses offering real-time translation and visual assistance for people with visual impairments; advanced bionic prosthetics that replicate natural movement and provide users with greater independence; and smartphone applications connecting People of Determination with specially adapted transport services.

Other innovations include voice recognition and real-time transcription technologies supporting people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as digital tools that enable people with autism to learn and communicate in innovative ways.