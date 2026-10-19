Ajman Department of Tourism concludes promotional roadshow in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

AJMAN, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Tourism, Culture & Media - Ajman has concluded its promotional roadshow in Central Asia, which included Tashkent in the Republic of Uzbekistan and Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The roadshow formed part of the Department’s efforts to expand its tourism source markets and reach new visitor segments.

The roadshow featured direct meetings between the Department’s team and a select group of travel and tourism professionals and company representatives from both countries.

Participants were introduced to Ajman’s tourism offerings, key attractions and visitor experiences. The meetings also explored avenues for joint cooperation and opportunities to build partnerships that contribute to attracting more visitors from the region.

Throughout the roadshow, the Department presented a comprehensive picture of Ajman, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, natural assets, renowned hospitality, and leisure activities that cater to the interests of diverse visitor segments.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashimi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media - Ajman, said: “The Tashkent and Almaty stops helped open direct dialogue with new partners in two markets that we view as promising. We observed clear interest in the diverse experiences offered by Ajman.

“We will build on the outcomes of these meetings and translate them into practical partnerships that enhance tourism flows from Central Asia and consolidate the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for visitors from the region.”

The roadshow formed part of a series of promotional tours previously organised by the Department in Europe, India and China, under an integrated plan to expand Ajman’s presence in international markets and strengthen the competitiveness of its tourism sector.