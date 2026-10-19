Successful conclusion of Ras Al Khaimah Motor and Bike Festival 'RAK on Wheels 2026”

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Motor and Bike Festival “RAK on Wheels 2026” concluded successfully, with the participation of international and local brands. It showcased the latest models, future technologies, and interactive driving experiences, cementing its position as one of the leading events dedicated to the automotive sector organized by Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, and a key destination combining innovation and entertainment, and the latest developments in the automotive industry, both locally and globally.

The exhibition witnessed strong public attendance and engagement from families and car and motorcycle enthusiasts. It also featured a selection of global brands showcasing their latest releases, models, future technologies, and interactive driving experiences, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive platform for automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts.

His Excellency Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce emphasized that the exhibition witnessed remarkable attendance, strong sales, and successful transactions, reflecting the sector’s growing importance and increasing public interest, as well as confidence in the quality of events sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, and hosted by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber stressed that this success aligns with ongoing efforts to support major events that contribute to economic diversification, enhance the recreational sector, and attract visitors from across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, in line with the objectives of the Emirate’s Vision 2030.

The exhibition organizers highlighted the key activities that attracted public interest, including the latest releases in the automotive world, displays of classic and unique vehicles, and the “Dyno” Championship, which featured two categories: the first was open to participants seeking to achieve the highest engine power, while the second was dedicated to vehicles using fuel available at standard petrol stations. Participants also achieved a global figure for the “VTC” engine in competitions held as part of the exhibition.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre expressed their thanks and appreciation to all partners, exhibitors, media representatives, content creators, and members of the public, whose contributions played a significant role in the success of this edition. They also affirmed their aspiration to organize more distinguished and innovative editions in the future.