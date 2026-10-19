AccessAbilities Expo strengthens efforts of public and private sectors to boost inclusion with its focus on innovation

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants in the eighth edition of the AccessAbilities Expo (AAE-2026), which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, underscored the importance of integrating efforts across the government, private, academic, and social sectors to establish a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem that empowers People of Determination, enhances their inclusion in all aspects of life, and ensures equal opportunities.

Greater emphasis on accessible services would bolster independence for People of Determination and guarantee their active participation in the comprehensive development journey across urban environments, educational settings, and the wider cultural milieu, participants concurred.

The AAE-2026 has attracted extensive participation from government entities and private sector organisations showcasing the latest technological advancements and rehabilitation solutions aimed at fostering more inclusive communities.

This year's exhibition brings together nearly 250 exhibitors, brands and rehabilitation centres from approximately 50 countries displaying advanced products and assistive technologies, many of which are being introduced in the Middle East for the first time.

The three-day exhibition will see the launch of one of the largest awareness campaigns of its kind, reaching millions of people worldwide. The campaign will address autism spectrum disorder (ASD), inclusive education, rehabilitation programmes and applications, home care, the impact of arts, healthy nutrition and other areas that directly affect the lives of People of Determination and their families.

The exhibition also offers free medical screenings and substantial discounts from exhibitors for visitors wishing to purchase products that meet their needs. Products and services showcased at the event are ultimately aimed at empowering and improving quality of life of more than 1.3 billion People of Determination worldwide, including 50 million living in the Middle East region.

The event will witness memoranda of understanding, cooperation agreements, partnerships and distribution agreements being signed between international and local manufacturers and organisations. These initiatives will further strengthen the UAE's and Dubai's reputation as global hubs for assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes, supporting their ambition to become world leaders in the care and empowerment of People of Determination.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, said: "Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo reflects our firm belief in the vision of our leadership, which has made the empowerment and comprehensive inclusion of People of Determination a strategic priority and a noble social objective. This prominent international event is not merely a platform for showcasing innovative technologies and solutions, but also a gathering that brings together institutional and community efforts to translate the concept of empowerment into a practical reality experienced by every member of society."

He added: "Dubai Public Prosecution's participation in such inspiring events reflects our fundamental commitment to human dignity and to ensuring that People of Determination can access justice with ease. This is an essential responsibility that we are firmly committed to fulfilling. Through our presence at the exhibition, we also seek to highlight Dubai Public Prosecution's initiatives to empower People of Determination in ways that respond to their needs and future aspirations.

"The benefits of this participation extend directly to People of Determination and society as a whole. It opens broad opportunities for cooperation between judicial institutions and specialised organisations, enabling us to explore international best practices and experiences, understand the challenges faced by People of Determination, and consequently develop frameworks and services that safeguard their rights, promote equal opportunities and strengthen their active participation in development."

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said: “AccessAbilities Expo has become one of the most important platforms for empowering People of Determination at both the regional and international levels.”

He emphasised: “The continued success of the exhibition over its successive editions clearly reflects the UAE’s progressive and humanitarian values. It also demonstrates Dubai’s strong commitment to People of Determination through an integrated framework of policies, services, and initiatives that contribute to improving their quality of life.

“At the Dubai Health Authority, we firmly believe that supporting this valued segment of society is not merely an institutional responsibility, but also a humanitarian commitment that reflects the values and identity of our nation.”

On this occasion, Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: “Our participation in the AccessAbilities Expo embodies our firm commitment to shaping a more inclusive real estate future, one that empowers People of Determination to play an active role in society and ensures equal opportunities and seamless access to services and the built environment. This participation carries particular significance as it coincides with the Year of the Family 2026, guided by our leadership’s vision to strengthen family and community cohesion, and to foster stability and quality of life for every member of the family, including People of Determination.”

He added: “Through this Expo, we are keen to listen closely to the aspirations of People of Determination and to build meaningful partnerships that turn inclusion and empowerment into tangible initiatives with lasting impact, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that embraces everyone and places people and families at the heart of its development journey.”

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, affirmed that the Establishment's participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 for the third consecutive year reflects its continued commitment to developing housing services that meet the needs of People of Determination and providing residential environments that support independent and comfortable living.

He explained that the exhibition offers an important opportunity to engage directly with community members, introduce the Establishment's services and initiatives, and explore the latest solutions and technologies that can contribute to developing the housing sector in line with the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

Al Shehhi said: "We believe that providing suitable housing is not only about architectural specifications. It begins with understanding people's needs and lifestyles. This is why we strive to make our housing services and solutions more flexible and inclusive, contributing to environments that provide People of Determination and their families with greater stability and peace of mind."

He added that the Establishment's continued participation for the third year reflects the exhibition's importance in promoting knowledge exchange and exploring best practices in inclusive housing.

He reaffirmed the Establishment's commitment to continuously developing its services and adopting modern technologies to improve quality of life and strengthen the inclusion of People of Determination in society.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Acting Director General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that the Authority's participation as a Strategic Partner in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 reflects its commitment to empowering People of Determination, promoting their social inclusion and expanding opportunities for their active participation in all aspects of life.

He explained that this commitment aligns with the UAE's vision of building an inclusive society that provides equal opportunities for everyone to innovate and achieve.

The exhibition serves as an important international platform for exchanging expertise, exploring the latest assistive technologies and solutions, and strengthening partnerships that contribute to improving services and enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination, Al Humaidan said.

He added that, through its participation, the Authority seeks to showcase the capabilities, talents and achievements of People of Determination, expand opportunities for vocational rehabilitation and economic empowerment, and promote collaboration among stakeholders to foster a culture of inclusion.

These efforts aim to create a supportive environment that enables People of Determination to contribute effectively to comprehensive development.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: "Building an inclusive society that embraces everyone requires culture and knowledge to be essential components of empowering People of Determination, as they open new horizons for learning, creativity, and participation in development. AccessAbilities Expo serves as a platform that brings together expertise from various sectors to translate this vision into tangible services and solutions, while strengthening the role of cultural institutions in supporting everyone's right to access knowledge."

He added: "Our strategic partnership with the exhibition stems from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library's role in upholding this right and providing an environment that enables People of Determination to read, conduct research and discover their capabilities freely. We believe the true impact of assistive technologies is realised when they empower individuals to learn independently, expand their choices and contribute their ideas and creativity to society."

Nabil Sultan Al Murr, Chief Executive Officer of dnata Group, said: "As Dubai International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a globally significant aviation hub, the airport has become an integral part of the travel experience for passengers arriving in, departing from and transiting through Dubai. Every detail is carefully considered to ensure a seamless journey for all travellers, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity at every stage of the passenger journey, in line with Dubai's wider commitment to embedding inclusion across all sectors.

"At dnata, we are proud to play a pivotal role in connecting these stages, from providing assistance within the airport terminal to supporting passengers as they board their aircraft."

He added: "We continue to invest in equipment, communication tools and training programmes, while working closely with our airport partners to make travel more accessible and convenient for people with diverse needs. Through our participation in AccessAbilities Expo, we look forward to highlighting our efforts in this area and exploring the latest technologies and equipment to further enhance our services."

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said: "At the University of Sharjah, we firmly believe that accessibility is not an additional service provided to a particular group, but a fundamental pillar of our entire educational ecosystem.

"We are therefore delighted to participate in the eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, the region's leading platform dedicated to accessibility, rehabilitation and inclusive solutions. The exhibition brings together educational, healthcare and rehabilitation institutions, alongside government entities from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and beyond, to explore practical solutions that enhance the independence and quality of life of People of Determination.

"The University of Sharjah translates this commitment into practice through its Disability Resource Centre, which provides an integrated range of academic and technical services, including individual academic support, assistive technologies, accessible learning resources and awareness programmes. These services support students throughout their academic journey, from admission and enrolment to university life, graduation and professional development, ensuring their full inclusion in every aspect of campus life."

Prof. Agamy added: "The University also strives to embed accessibility at the heart of education, scientific research, innovation and community engagement. We encourage our students to contribute their ideas and innovative projects through active collaboration across colleges and disciplines, with the aim of developing practical solutions to real-world accessibility challenges.

"Through our participation in this year's exhibition, we are showcasing the experiences, projects and achievements of our researchers and students, while engaging with leading institutions, experts and partners in the field. This reinforces our belief that genuine empowerment begins with an inclusive educational environment that leaves no one behind and transforms accessibility into meaningful opportunities and lasting impact."

Talal Fares, Acting Executive Director of the Social Inclusion Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: "At the Department of Community Development, we are working to establish an integrated framework for empowering People of Determination, one that responds to their needs and aspirations and connects policies and services with opportunities for participation at every stage of life.

"The Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination has established a framework for collaboration between government entities, the private sector and the third sector. We continue to build on this foundation to develop inclusive environments, promote equal opportunities and achieve a sustainable impact that People of Determination and their families can experience in their daily lives."

He added: "Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo aims to expand partnerships that support this vision, particularly through the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion, Damj, which encourages organisations to integrate inclusion into their institutional policies and practices.

"In its second edition, the award has expanded to include all emirates of the UAE, alongside the Inclusive City Framework, which connects urban planning with social needs.

"Through these initiatives, we look forward to expanding implementation so that accessibility and participation become integral to the design of spaces, services and service delivery."

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: "Dubai Duty Free is proud to play an active role in supporting the UAE's vision of building an inclusive society, where People of Determination can access services and facilities with confidence, dignity and independence.

"Over the years, we have continued to enhance accessibility standards across our operations, while fostering greater awareness and understanding among our employees and customers. Our participation in initiatives that promote inclusion reflects our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all passengers travelling through Dubai's airports.

"In 2026, we are placing particular emphasis on strengthening our teams' inclusive communication capabilities, including training frontline employees in sign language. This initiative will enable us to deliver more responsive and accessible services, while fostering a culture in which every customer feels understood, respected and valued. Inclusion is not merely a responsibility; it is an essential part of delivering world-class service."

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo, said: "AccessAbilities Expo has evolved into a global hub for exchanging expertise and shaping the future, bringing together industry leaders, decision makers and People of Determination themselves to experience the latest solutions first-hand."

He added: "Over its three days, the exhibition will launch one of the largest awareness campaigns of its kind, reaching millions of people across the region and around the world. The campaign will address autism spectrum disorder, inclusive education, rehabilitation programmes and applications, home care, arts, healthy nutrition and other areas that directly affect the lives of People of Determination and their families.

"The exhibition will also provide free medical screenings and substantial discounts from exhibitors for visitors wishing to purchase products that meet their needs."

Suleiman highlighted how technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and the Internet of Things (IoT), have accelerated innovation across the sector.

He emphasised: "This technological revolution is no longer a luxury. It has become a necessity that contributes to improving the quality of life of millions of people worldwide."

People of Determination account for approximately 10 to 16% of the population in any society, with an estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide, according to World Health Organisation statistics. Global studies indicate that 3.5 billion people will need assistive technologies by 2030. In the Middle East alone, more than 50 million People of Determination are seeking practical solutions and innovative technologies that can help them develop their skills and strengthen their independence.

The ongoing edition features a range of innovations being introduced in the region for the first time. These include AI-powered smart glasses offering real-time translation and visual assistance for people with visual impairments; advanced bionic prosthetics that replicate natural movement and provide users with greater independence; and smartphone applications connecting People of Determination with specially adapted transport services.

Other innovations include voice recognition and real-time transcription technologies supporting people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as digital tools that enable people with autism to learn and communicate in innovative ways.