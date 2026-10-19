A new high for adventure seekers as Bungee at Yas Bay opens on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Adventure seekers now have a brand-new reason to visit Yas Island as Bungee at Yas Bay officially opens at Yas Bay Waterfront on Nov 1,2026. Launching from a 50-metre platform overlooking the waterfront, the new attraction delivers a thrilling experience that combines breathtaking views, adrenaline-fuelled excitement and an unforgettable challenge, adding another must-try experience to Yas Island's growing portfolio of world-class attractions.

Whether guests are looking to push their limits, tick off a bucket-list experience or simply see Yas Bay Waterfront from a completely new perspective, Bungee at Yas Bay offers an exhilarating journey from start to finish.

Operated by Warrior Group and designed to the highest safety standards, the attraction combines the excitement of a controlled free-fall with spectacular waterfront views, creating a memorable experience for first-time jumpers and adrenaline enthusiasts alike.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer, Miral, said: “The opening of Bungee at Yas Bay adds an exhilarating new dimension to Yas Island’s expanding portfolio of world-class experiences. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create joyful and unforgettable moments for our guests, while reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a leading global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

“We are delighted to partner with Miral to bring this new adventure experience to Yas Bay. At Warrior Group, we are passionate about creating experiences that bring people together, inspire them to try something new and add value to the destinations we design, build and operate in. The Bungee at Yas Bay is an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi’s leisure offering. With its spectacular waterfront setting and views, this new attraction offers residents and visitors a unique opportunity to experience Yas Bay from a whole new perspective,” Troy Gillham, Founder and CEO, Warrior Group.

The experience is open to guests aged 16 and above, with a permitted weight range of 40–105kg. A professional crew will prepare guests for the leap with a safety briefing and equipment checks before each jump. Participation is subject to health and eligibility requirements, with full details available at https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/bungee-at-yas-bay.