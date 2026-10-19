Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority launches 1st phase of Emirati Sana’ Programme

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has launched the Emirati Sana programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Majalis under the Citizens and Community Affairs Office at the Presidential Court.

The programme marks an important step in bringing institutional efforts together to strengthen national identity and Emirati values among students and educators, while enriching their educational experience by deepening their connection to their heritage, culture and community.

The programme’s first phase is being delivered at various community majalis across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and will run until 18th November 2026, targeting both Arabic-speaking and non-Arabic-speaking teachers, as well as male and female students in Cycles 2 and 3.

The programme is one of the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026.

The MoU established a framework for cooperation between the two sides in the fields of education and Emirati heritage, enabling them to leverage their shared expertise and resources to develop heritage initiatives and programmes within the educational environment.

Areas of cooperation include training educational staff, building capacity, developing students’ talents, sharing knowledge and raising awareness of heritage, as well as organising heritage and cultural activities and events. These efforts support the development of a strong sense of national identity and Emirati values, while enriching students’ educational experience and anchoring them firmly in the cultural heritage.

Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, said, “Strengthening national identity and Emirati values is a fundamental pillar of our students’ educational journey. We work to instill these values through experiences that root them in their culture and national heritage, making heritage a living part of their experience both inside and outside the school. The Emirati Sana programme equips both students and teachers to translate these principles into everyday practice, shaping a self-assured generation that takes pride in its roots and carries these values forward into the future.”

The Emirati Sana initiative introduces participants to Sana’ as a system of authentic Emirati values and behaviours, with a focus on turning these values into everyday practices and strengthening their application within the school setting. The programme consists of two training tracks.

The first track is designed for teachers and features training sessions in both Arabic and English, held at community majalis in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It aims to strengthen the teacher’s role as a role model and ambassador of national identity and values, while developing their ability to apply the principles of Sana’ in managing classroom situations and building positive relationships with students, colleagues, school leadership and parents.

The second track targets students through educational sessions covering majlis etiquette, Arabic coffee and national values. The sessions introduce students to the proper etiquette of greeting and welcoming others, showing respect for elders, cooperation and attentive listening, helping them translate these principles into practical behaviours in their daily lives.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said, “The Emirati Sana programme marks an important step towards integrating our values and social heritage into school life and translating them from theoretical knowledge into everyday ethical habits. Through the programme, we seek to empower teachers to fulfil their role as ambassadors of national identity and values. Teachers serve as role models for their students, and their conduct and interactions play an important role in shaping students’ character and instilling values of respect, responsibility, generosity and good manners, while also introducing them to authentic aspects of their heritage and national culture through a contemporary, interactive approach.

“Our partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Majalis demonstrates the importance of coordinated institutional efforts to preserve Emirati heritage, pass it on to younger generations and strengthen its presence across all aspects of life, particularly in schools. We believe that instilling the values of Sana’ - most notably respect, tolerance, responsibility, and good manners - helps build well-rounded individuals who are conscious of their identity and embody these values in their daily interactions, both inside the school and beyond.”