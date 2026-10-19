Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens Belarus Heritage Week

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, announced that the institute opened Belarus Heritage Week as part of the World Cultural Heritage Weeks in Sharjah programme, which runs until 22 October.

The event offers visitors a diverse cultural experience featuring performances, folk arts, handicrafts, Belarusian cuisine and traditional costumes.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam said that Belarus Heritage Week gives visitors the opportunity to explore a wide range of cultural heritage elements up close, including traditional foods, honey products, folk costumes and handicrafts, alongside folk art performances and visual arts.

He noted that the participating pavilions showcase a number of traditional crafts, including wood carving, birch tree crafts, straw weaving, traditional textiles and hand embroidery. They also present examples of traditional cuisine and honey products for which Belarus is renowned.

Al Musallam added that Belarus Heritage Week is being held at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage from 19 to 22 October, from 9am to 2pm, and is open to the public.