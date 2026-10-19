Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian Foreign Minister in Mumbai

MUMBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, in Mumbai.

The meeting discussed the longstanding friendly relations between the UAE and India and ways to enhance them across various fields within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in several sectors, including economic, trade, investment, financial, cultural and energy, as well as other areas that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and India represent an advanced model of international partnerships based on mutual trust, a shared vision and a commitment to achieving mutual interests.

He noted that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening its relations with India and building on the achievements made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed further highlighted that the UAE-India strategic partnership is underpinned by a long legacy of close relations and constructive cooperation.

He said the partnership is gaining growing momentum, opening up broad prospects for expanding joint cooperation, particularly in vital sectors that support sustainable development, enhance the competitiveness of both economies and reinforce the two countries’ positions as active partners in advancing global economic growth.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments and ways to strengthen efforts to safeguard peace and security at both the regional and international levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in India earlier today on a working visit. He was received by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation of India, and a number of officials.