International Charity Organisation inaugurates residential, educational projects in Senegal, Benin

AJMAN, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation (ICO), led by Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, inaugurated two residential villages and several educational and service projects in Africa.

The first village, dedicated to orphans in the Republic of Benin, comprises 100 houses, while the second, in the Republic of Senegal, comprises 50 houses, helping provide beneficiaries with a safe and stable living environment.

Both villages feature comprehensive service facilities, each comprising a mosque, a Quran memorisation centre, a water well, a health centre and classrooms, to support residents' educational, healthcare and other basic needs.

Dr. Al Khaja said the projects reflect the organisation's commitment to sustainable humanitarian and development initiatives that go beyond immediate assistance to help communities overcome livelihood challenges, in line with the UAE's humanitarian approach.

He said the organisation's vision is not limited to building homes and providing shelter, but extends to empowering people and creating a better future for them and their families.

Al Khaja expressed his appreciation to the philanthropists and donors for their contributions, which he said were vital to sustaining and expanding the organisation's humanitarian projects worldwide.