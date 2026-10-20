Dubai Municipality showcases solutions to empower People of Determination at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of projects, initiatives and smart solutions designed to advance universal accessibility, empower People of Determination and enhance their quality of life during its participation in the eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, which opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Municipality's participation highlights its continued efforts to integrate accessibility into the planning, development and operation of public facilities, urban spaces and municipal services.

The initiatives span accessible beaches and recreational destinations, assistive technologies, workplace inclusion and community engagement, reflecting an integrated approach to enabling People of Determination to participate more independently and fully in everyday life.

These efforts contribute to Dubai's commitment to providing inclusive urban experiences for residents and visitors, strengthening its position as a city friendly to People of Determination and supporting equal access to public facilities, services and opportunities.

The Municipality's accessible beach infrastructure includes sea swimming platforms at Jumeirah Beach 2 and Khor Al Mamzar, alongside 10 accessible entrances and pathways providing access to the sea, dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination across all beaches, 16 accessible restrooms, floating wheelchairs for swimming and specialised beach wheelchairs.

The Municipality is also showcasing its sensory rooms across Dubai's parks and beaches, including a dedicated facility at Jumeirah Beach 2. Designed to accommodate different sensory needs, these spaces provide supportive environments that enhance comfort, wellbeing and the overall visitor experience.

The accessibility enhancements at Jumeirah Beach 2 have contributed to the destination receiving the Gold Classification from the World Disability Union (WDU), recognising its provision of inclusive facilities for People of Determination.

Dubai Municipality is also showcasing NaviLens, a smart navigation solution that uses digitally encoded coloured markers to help people who are blind or visually impaired navigate public spaces and access information independently.

The markers can be detected through smartphone cameras, providing users with immediate audio and text-based guidance. The system supports more than 35 languages, helping make information and navigation services accessible to a wider range of users.

Dubai Municipality is the first government entity to introduce this type of system, reflecting its efforts to adopt assistive technologies that address different accessibility needs and improve the experience of using public facilities.

As part of its participation, Dubai Municipality is marking the graduation of the first and second cohorts of its Inclusion Coordinators Programme, which equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to support the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace.

The programme strengthens institutional capabilities in inclusive workplace practices, promotes greater awareness of accessibility requirements and supports an organisational environment in which People of Determination can participate effectively and develop their professional capabilities.

Dubai Municipality is highlighting its ‘Access Ambassadors’ initiative, which encourages community members to contribute to improving accessibility across buildings and public facilities.

The initiative raises awareness of universal accessibility requirements under the Dubai Building Code and guides People of Determination and building owners towards the Municipality's ‘Wusool’ service. It also provides opportunities for community members to propose ideas and practical solutions that address accessibility challenges and support more inclusive urban environments.

The Municipality is further showcasing emergency evacuation and safety systems designed to accommodate the needs of People of Determination. These systems support safer evacuation procedures in buildings and public facilities.

On the sidelines of AccessAbilities Expo 2026, Dubai Municipality will sign a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association to strengthen collaboration on universal accessibility and the inclusion of People of Determination.

The agreement will support efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusive design across the Municipality's facilities, services, programmes and communication channels. It will also provide a framework for developing joint sports, recreational, cultural and community initiatives that support People of Determination and their families.

A key area of cooperation will involve drawing on the Association's specialised expertise and the experiences of People of Determination to evaluate accessibility solutions, test services and identify opportunities for improvement.

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