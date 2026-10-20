DHA showcases 3 initiatives to empower People of Determination at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is showcasing three initiatives aimed at improving healthcare services, accessibility and quality of life for People of Determination at the eighth AccessAbilities Expo 2026, which opened in Dubai on Monday.

The initiatives include the Health Standards for People of Determination, the Sanadhum initiative and the Unified Medical Report, all designed to improve healthcare quality, strengthen regulatory compliance and streamline access to services.

The Health Standards for People of Determination is a regulatory document that serves as the main reference for compliance by DHA-licensed health facilities and for the implementation of medical initiatives for People of Determination.

The standards aim to enhance the quality and safety of healthcare provided to them through an integrated system that goes beyond adapting buildings and facilities to cover leadership and service planning, communication mechanisms, patient assessment and care, data protection, and emergency preparedness and response. The standards also target health facilities and healthcare professionals, directly improving the experience of patients and their families.

The Sanadhum initiative is a regulatory and awareness initiative that aims to strengthen health facilities’ compliance with healthcare-related requirements for People of Determination, including the relevant provisions of the Dubai Universal Design Code and approved health policies.

The initiative includes field inspection campaigns across all health facilities to verify the readiness of facilities and services, and to ensure ease of access, priority and fast-track services for People of Determination, as well as compliance with approved regulatory requirements. It contributes to a safer and more accessible healthcare environment and strengthens facilities’ commitment to the rights and health needs of People of Determination.

DHA is also showcasing the Unified Medical Report, a unified medical reference for the diagnosis, classification and assessment of the functional impact of cases. The report aims to standardise medical terminology and reports, improve the accuracy and consistency of assessments, and reduce variation in case classification.

Through the NABIDH platform, the report is linked to the relevant government systems, from the assessment of the case at an accredited health facility through to accessing the associated services. This speeds up and simplifies procedures, and enables People of Determination to access the services they need more efficiently, with greater integration between the relevant entities.

Asma Al Sharif, CEO of the Health Regulatory Sector at DHA, said, “Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo stems from DHA’s firm commitment to supporting People of Determination and enabling them to access integrated, high-quality health services in line with global best practices.”

She said that providing comprehensive healthcare goes beyond developing infrastructure and services, extending to building an integrated health system that considers the needs of People of Determination and ensures they can access services efficiently, with dignity and independence.

Al Sharif added that the initiatives aim to strengthen healthcare facilities' readiness, improve compliance with approved standards and streamline medical assessments and reporting procedures to facilitate faster access to services.