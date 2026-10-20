Dubai to host Annual Gulf Insurance Forum with over 200 experts from 25 countries

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 21st Annual Gulf Insurance Forum will kick off in Dubai on 26th October, bringing together more than 200 CEOs and insurance and reinsurance experts from 25 Arab and foreign countries.

The two-day forum, held under the theme "Redefining Insurability: Risk, Capital, and Trust in a Systemic World", will focus on the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative force reshaping daily life, economic systems and decision-making processes in societies, particularly the changes it could bring to the insurance industry.

The forum will highlight the UAE's national visions and strategic initiatives, and their role in strengthening the country's position as a regional and global hub for AI development, talent attraction and innovation.

The event will also discuss and analyse cyber risks and AI-related risks in insurance. Its sessions will focus on legal liability and operational risks associated with AI from an insurance perspective.

The forum will feature panel discussions on key issues facing the insurance industry, including reinsurance capacity in volatile markets, natural catastrophe risks in the GCC, underwriting practices, reinsurance pricing and resilience in the regional reinsurance sector.

Discussions will also address the financial impact of reinsurance, enhancing solvency and financial strength, the evolving relationship between insurers and reinsurers, and approaches to risk retention and transfer across the GCC.