UAE and French Presidents witness exchange of Strategic Defence Partnership Framework

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, today witnessed the exchange of the Strategic Defence Partnership Framework between the UAE and the French Republic.

The framework was exchanged by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and on the French side by Her Excellency Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.

His Highness and His Excellency Macron also witnessed the exchange of an agreement on implementing arrangements regarding the defence industry.

This was exchanged by His Excellency Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and on the French side by Patrick Pailloux, Delegate-General for Armaments.

The exchange ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.