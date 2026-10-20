UAE President bids farewell to French President upon conclusion of official visit

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- French President His Excellency Emmanuel Macron departed the UAE today, concluding his official visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the farewell for the French President at the airport.

Also present to bid him farewell were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of UAE ministers and officials.