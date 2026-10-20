UAE and French Presidents visit Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, today visited Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi as part of the French President’s official visit to the UAE.

The tour included EDGE Group’s entities ADASI, EPI, HALCON and POWERTECH. During the tour, His Highness the UAE President and the French President viewed products from a number of advanced manufacturing facilities within the park and were briefed on the infrastructure and integrated industrial ecosystem it provides to support the defence, aerospace, and other strategic industries.

They were also briefed on Tawazun Industrial Park’s cooperation with local, regional, and international companies and its role in enabling them to develop and expand their operations.

Accompanying His Highness during the tour were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.