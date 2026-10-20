Ektifa showcases organic food production expertise at SIAL Paris 2026

PARIS, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa) is showcasing its innovations in agricultural and livestock production, expertise in organic food production and efforts to expand international partnerships at SIAL Paris 2026, held from 17th to 21st October at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in France.

Guided by its vision, “From Sharjah to the World,” Ektifa aims to strengthen Sharjah's international presence in organic food production by highlighting its integrated system, covering cultivation, livestock farming, food processing, packaging and distribution.

The integrated approach reflects the efficiency and interconnectedness of the system, while highlighting Sharjah’s commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural and livestock production through innovation, modern technologies and resource efficiency in response to climate-related challenges.

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Ektifa, said the participation aims to promote Sharjah's capabilities in sustainable food production, exchange expertise with international industry leaders and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships.

He said the exhibition provides a platform to highlight Sharjah's achievements in organic dairy production, poultry farming and wheat cultivation, as well as its progress in developing innovative food industries and environmentally sustainable solutions.

Dr. Al Teneiji added that Ektifa's participation reflects Sharjah's commitment to expanding the international reach of locally produced food products and strengthening its position as a hub for agricultural innovation and sustainable organic food production.